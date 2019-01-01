QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
De La Rue PLC offers security products, software solutions, and specialist services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity, and the movement of goods. Its segments include: Currency provides printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components; Identity Solutions involve the provision of passport, e-Passport, national ID and e-ID, driving license and voter registration schemes; and Product Authentication and Traceability produces security documents, including authentication labels, brand licensing products, government documents, cheques, and postage stamps. It operates in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the Rest of the world and derives maximum revenue from the currency segment.

De La Rue Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy De La Rue (DLUEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of De La Rue (OTCPK: DLUEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are De La Rue's (DLUEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for De La Rue.

Q

What is the target price for De La Rue (DLUEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for De La Rue

Q

Current Stock Price for De La Rue (DLUEY)?

A

The stock price for De La Rue (OTCPK: DLUEY) is $4.69 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:09:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does De La Rue (DLUEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for De La Rue.

Q

When is De La Rue (OTCPK:DLUEY) reporting earnings?

A

De La Rue does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is De La Rue (DLUEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for De La Rue.

Q

What sector and industry does De La Rue (DLUEY) operate in?

A

De La Rue is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.