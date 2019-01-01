D&L Industries Inc is engaged in custom and specialized products for the food and plastic industries. The company's business segments consist of: Food Ingredients, which supplies fats, oils, and other food ingredients to food manufacturers and restaurant chains; Colorants and Plastic additives, which manufactures pigment blends, colors, additives, and polymers; Oleochemicals, Resins, and Powder coatings, which produces chemicals derived from vegetable oils, resins, and powder coating; Aerosols, which provides aerosol cans and components, insect control, and personal care products; and Management and administrative. Geographically, the firm holds business presence in both Philippines and other international markets.