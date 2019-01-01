QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.99 - 3.99
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/5.4K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.42%
52 Wk
3.35 - 4.7
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
99.24
Open
3.99
P/E
21.92
EPS
2.25
Shares
285.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
D&L Industries Inc is engaged in custom and specialized products for the food and plastic industries. The company's business segments consist of: Food Ingredients, which supplies fats, oils, and other food ingredients to food manufacturers and restaurant chains; Colorants and Plastic additives, which manufactures pigment blends, colors, additives, and polymers; Oleochemicals, Resins, and Powder coatings, which produces chemicals derived from vegetable oils, resins, and powder coating; Aerosols, which provides aerosol cans and components, insect control, and personal care products; and Management and administrative. Geographically, the firm holds business presence in both Philippines and other international markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

D&L Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy D&L Industries (DLNDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of D&L Industries (OTCPK: DLNDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are D&L Industries's (DLNDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for D&L Industries.

Q

What is the target price for D&L Industries (DLNDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for D&L Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for D&L Industries (DLNDY)?

A

The stock price for D&L Industries (OTCPK: DLNDY) is $3.99 last updated Today at 3:45:09 PM.

Q

Does D&L Industries (DLNDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for D&L Industries.

Q

When is D&L Industries (OTCPK:DLNDY) reporting earnings?

A

D&L Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is D&L Industries (DLNDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for D&L Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does D&L Industries (DLNDY) operate in?

A

D&L Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.