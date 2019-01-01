Dai-Ichi Life is Japan's second-largest life insurance company excluding recently privatized Japan Post Insurance, with a market share of slightly over 10%. Unlike its largest domestic competitors Nippon Life, Meiji Yasuda, and Sumitomo Life, which remain mutually owned by their policyholders, Dai-Ichi Life demutualized and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2010. Its main domestic operating company accounts for around 60% of profits, its Frontier bancassurance subsidiary selling mainly savings products accounts for around 15%, Alabama-based Protective Life accounts for around 15%, and TAL in Australia accounts for 5%. Dai-Ichi also holds a 30% economic interest in Mizuho's Asset Management One.