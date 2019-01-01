QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.40%
52 Wk
18.42 - 24.41
Mkt Cap
24.3B
Payout Ratio
13.76
Open
-
P/E
5.95
EPS
107.67
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Dai-Ichi Life is Japan's second-largest life insurance company excluding recently privatized Japan Post Insurance, with a market share of slightly over 10%. Unlike its largest domestic competitors Nippon Life, Meiji Yasuda, and Sumitomo Life, which remain mutually owned by their policyholders, Dai-Ichi Life demutualized and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2010. Its main domestic operating company accounts for around 60% of profits, its Frontier bancassurance subsidiary selling mainly savings products accounts for around 15%, Alabama-based Protective Life accounts for around 15%, and TAL in Australia accounts for 5%. Dai-Ichi also holds a 30% economic interest in Mizuho's Asset Management One.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK: DLICY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dai-ichi Life Holdings's (DLICY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dai-ichi Life Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY)?

A

The stock price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK: DLICY) is $23.292 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:56:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

When is Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK:DLICY) reporting earnings?

A

Dai-ichi Life Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DLICY) operate in?

A

Dai-ichi Life Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.