Range
86.06 - 86.06
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.22/2.75%
52 Wk
75 - 81.52
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
56.69
Open
86.06
P/E
21.44
Shares
65M
Outstanding
DKSH Holding Ltd offers market expansion services in Asia. The company's services include sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales service. DKSH operates in four business segments: Consumer goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology. The maximum segment by revenue, Healthcare, specializes in expansion services such as product registration, marketing, distribution, and sales for pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products as well as medical devices.


DKSH Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DKSH Holding (DKSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DKSH Holding (OTCGM: DKSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DKSH Holding's (DKSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DKSH Holding.

Q

What is the target price for DKSH Holding (DKSHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for DKSH Holding (OTCGM: DKSHF) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DKSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DKSH Holding (DKSHF)?

A

The stock price for DKSH Holding (OTCGM: DKSHF) is $86.06 last updated Today at 6:57:59 PM.

Q

Does DKSH Holding (DKSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DKSH Holding.

Q

When is DKSH Holding (OTCGM:DKSHF) reporting earnings?

A

DKSH Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DKSH Holding (DKSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DKSH Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does DKSH Holding (DKSHF) operate in?

A

DKSH Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.