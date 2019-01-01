QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dakshidin Corp is a Cannabis-based medical product company. The company operates through its online e-commerce store laughingfrogs.com. It also provides ancillary services such as consulting for the legal cannabis market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dakshidin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dakshidin (DKSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dakshidin (OTCPK: DKSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dakshidin's (DKSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dakshidin.

Q

What is the target price for Dakshidin (DKSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dakshidin

Q

Current Stock Price for Dakshidin (DKSC)?

A

The stock price for Dakshidin (OTCPK: DKSC) is $0.0019 last updated Today at 6:11:26 PM.

Q

Does Dakshidin (DKSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dakshidin.

Q

When is Dakshidin (OTCPK:DKSC) reporting earnings?

A

Dakshidin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dakshidin (DKSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dakshidin.

Q

What sector and industry does Dakshidin (DKSC) operate in?

A

Dakshidin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.