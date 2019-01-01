Daikin Industries is one of the world's largest heating, ventilating and air conditioning, or HVAC, companies. North America, Japan, China, and Europe are Daikin's four biggest markets, accounting for 24.1%, 23.7%, 16.7%, and 14.5% of fiscal 2018 revenue, respectively. Air conditioning accounted for around 90% of revenue and operating profit, while chemicals and others made up the balance.