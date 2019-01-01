ñol

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
(ARCA:DIVI)
$26.5266
0.0266[0.10%]
Last update: 10:30AM

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (ARCA:DIVI), Quotes and News Summary

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (ARCA: DIVI)

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (ARCA: DIVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF's (DIVI) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI)?
A

The stock price for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (ARCA: DIVI) is $26.5266 last updated Today at August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 24, 2015.

Q
When is Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (ARCA:DIVI) reporting earnings?
A

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF.