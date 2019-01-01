Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral research and mining exploration company. It engages to generate exploration projects from the scientific concept of feasibility and develop them either alone or through a joint venture. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron. The Company has determined that there was only one operating segment being the sector of exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.