Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
114.5M
Outstanding
Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral research and mining exploration company. It engages to generate exploration projects from the scientific concept of feasibility and develop them either alone or through a joint venture. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron. The Company has determined that there was only one operating segment being the sector of exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.

Dios Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dios Exploration (DIOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dios Exploration (OTCPK: DIOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dios Exploration's (DIOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dios Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Dios Exploration (DIOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dios Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Dios Exploration (DIOSF)?

A

The stock price for Dios Exploration (OTCPK: DIOSF) is $0.0875 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 20:12:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dios Exploration (DIOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dios Exploration.

Q

When is Dios Exploration (OTCPK:DIOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Dios Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dios Exploration (DIOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dios Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Dios Exploration (DIOSF) operate in?

A

Dios Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.