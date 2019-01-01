Screen Holdings Co Ltd operates in the Japanese semiconductor industry. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which is part of its Semiconductor Equipment segment. Its other segments include Graphics and Precision Solutions, Fine Tech Solutions and Others. The Graphics segment is concerned with the sale of printing and printed circuit board related machinery. The Fine Tech Solutions (FT) segment provides flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing equipment and the Others segment is involved in the development and sale of software products. The company caters to the global market, with emphasis on the Asia and Oceania region.