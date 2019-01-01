QQQ
Screen Holdings Co Ltd operates in the Japanese semiconductor industry. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which is part of its Semiconductor Equipment segment. Its other segments include Graphics and Precision Solutions, Fine Tech Solutions and Others. The Graphics segment is concerned with the sale of printing and printed circuit board related machinery. The Fine Tech Solutions (FT) segment provides flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing equipment and the Others segment is involved in the development and sale of software products. The company caters to the global market, with emphasis on the Asia and Oceania region.

Screen Holdings Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Screen Holdings Co (OTCPK: DINRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Screen Holdings Co's (DINRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Screen Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Screen Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Screen Holdings Co (DINRF)?

A

The stock price for Screen Holdings Co (OTCPK: DINRF) is $102.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:27:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Screen Holdings Co.

Q

When is Screen Holdings Co (OTCPK:DINRF) reporting earnings?

A

Screen Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Screen Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Screen Holdings Co (DINRF) operate in?

A

Screen Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.