Thruvision Group PLC is engaged in the development and sale of people-screening technology to the global security market. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia-Pacific and also has a presence in the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Americas. Its product includes TS4-C, TS4-SC, TAC, and others. The company serves various market such as Mass Transit Security, Customs and Border Control, Profit Protection, Visitor-friendly Security and Entrance Security.