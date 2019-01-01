QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
7.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:42AM
Digi.com is a telecommunications company and part of Telenor Group. The company is primarily involved in the provision of mobile and wireless Internet services. Digi.com's revenue is generated through a mixture of prepaid and postpaid customers, coupled with device sale revenue. The majority of revenue is from prepaid customers. From a regional and country perspective, the company earns the majority of revenue in Malaysia. Digi.com owns fibre and mobile-related infrastructure.

Digi.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digi.com (DIGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digi.com (OTCPK: DIGBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digi.com's (DIGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digi.com.

Q

What is the target price for Digi.com (DIGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digi.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Digi.com (DIGBF)?

A

The stock price for Digi.com (OTCPK: DIGBF) is $0.85 last updated Mon Feb 08 2021 14:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Digi.com (DIGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digi.com.

Q

When is Digi.com (OTCPK:DIGBF) reporting earnings?

A

Digi.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digi.com (DIGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digi.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Digi.com (DIGBF) operate in?

A

Digi.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.