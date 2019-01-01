Digi.com is a telecommunications company and part of Telenor Group. The company is primarily involved in the provision of mobile and wireless Internet services. Digi.com's revenue is generated through a mixture of prepaid and postpaid customers, coupled with device sale revenue. The majority of revenue is from prepaid customers. From a regional and country perspective, the company earns the majority of revenue in Malaysia. Digi.com owns fibre and mobile-related infrastructure.