There is no Press for this Ticker
Dialight PLC manufactures and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting fixtures for use in hazardous and industrial locations. It provides lighting products to customers in industrial sectors including steel foundries, pulp and paper mills, automotive manufacturers, utility, and wastewater plants and food and beverage processing plants. In addition, it provides specialist lighting products for hazardous industrial sites, including the oil and gas and mining sectors. Its segments are Lighting, and Signals and Components. Most of the revenue is derived from the sale of LED lighting solutions and anti-collision obstruction lighting. Its operations are spread across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Dialight Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dialight (DIALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dialight (OTCPK: DIALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dialight's (DIALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dialight.

Q

What is the target price for Dialight (DIALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dialight

Q

Current Stock Price for Dialight (DIALF)?

A

The stock price for Dialight (OTCPK: DIALF) is $4.3 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:12:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dialight (DIALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dialight.

Q

When is Dialight (OTCPK:DIALF) reporting earnings?

A

Dialight does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dialight (DIALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dialight.

Q

What sector and industry does Dialight (DIALF) operate in?

A

Dialight is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.