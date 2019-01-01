Dialight PLC manufactures and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting fixtures for use in hazardous and industrial locations. It provides lighting products to customers in industrial sectors including steel foundries, pulp and paper mills, automotive manufacturers, utility, and wastewater plants and food and beverage processing plants. In addition, it provides specialist lighting products for hazardous industrial sites, including the oil and gas and mining sectors. Its segments are Lighting, and Signals and Components. Most of the revenue is derived from the sale of LED lighting solutions and anti-collision obstruction lighting. Its operations are spread across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Rest of the World.