Diamond Holdings Inc formerly Venture Vanadium Inc is focused on the minerals and resources sector. It is engaged exploration and development of battery metals, and finding, developing, and producing resources to help meet growing market demand. The company project includes Desgrobois Vanadium/Titanium Project in Quebec, Canada.


Diamond Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamond Holdings (DIAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamond Holdings (OTCPK: DIAH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Diamond Holdings's (DIAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diamond Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Diamond Holdings (DIAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamond Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamond Holdings (DIAH)?

A

The stock price for Diamond Holdings (OTCPK: DIAH) is $1.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diamond Holdings (DIAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamond Holdings.

Q

When is Diamond Holdings (OTCPK:DIAH) reporting earnings?

A

Diamond Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diamond Holdings (DIAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamond Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamond Holdings (DIAH) operate in?

A

Diamond Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.