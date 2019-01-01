QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 6.35
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
247.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German real estate investment firm which invests in shopping centres. The company's properties are mostly located in Germany, with the remainder in Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Czech republic. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include general retailers, consumer electronics retailers, and fashion and accessories stores. Deutsche EuroShop operates through two geographical segments: domestic, which contributes the majority of consolidated revenue, and international.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCGM: DHRPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche EuroShop's (DHRPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche EuroShop.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche EuroShop

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche EuroShop (OTCGM: DHRPY) is $6 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 14:00:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche EuroShop.

Q

When is Deutsche EuroShop (OTCGM:DHRPY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche EuroShop does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche EuroShop.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche EuroShop (DHRPY) operate in?

A

Deutsche EuroShop is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.