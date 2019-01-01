Domain is an Australian real estate services business that owns real estate listings websites and print magazines, and provides real estate-related services. Domain was formed as a home and lifestyle section of newspapers owned by Fairfax Media Limited (ASX:FXJ) in 1996, and an associated residential real estate website, www.domain.com.au, was launched in 1999. Domain's real estate listings website has grown to become its core business and the second-largest residential real estate website in Australia, after REA Group's (ASX:REA) owned www.realestate.com.au. Newscorp (ASX:NWS) owns 60% of REA Group.