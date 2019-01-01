QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.15%
52 Wk
3.19 - 3.82
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
68.97
Open
-
P/E
91.68
Shares
584.3M
Outstanding
Domain is an Australian real estate services business that owns real estate listings websites and print magazines, and provides real estate-related services. Domain was formed as a home and lifestyle section of newspapers owned by Fairfax Media Limited (ASX:FXJ) in 1996, and an associated residential real estate website, www.domain.com.au, was launched in 1999. Domain's real estate listings website has grown to become its core business and the second-largest residential real estate website in Australia, after REA Group's (ASX:REA) owned www.realestate.com.au. Newscorp (ASX:NWS) owns 60% of REA Group.

Domain Holdings Australia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Domain Holdings Australia (OTCPK: DHGAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Domain Holdings Australia's (DHGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Domain Holdings Australia.

Q

What is the target price for Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Domain Holdings Australia

Q

Current Stock Price for Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF)?

A

The stock price for Domain Holdings Australia (OTCPK: DHGAF) is $3.82 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 20:09:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Domain Holdings Australia.

Q

When is Domain Holdings Australia (OTCPK:DHGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Domain Holdings Australia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Domain Holdings Australia.

Q

What sector and industry does Domain Holdings Australia (DHGAF) operate in?

A

Domain Holdings Australia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.