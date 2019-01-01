QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.28%
52 Wk
57 - 90.18
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
1.03
Open
-
P/E
4.01
EPS
1.43
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops medical and safety equipment for clinical and industrial applications. The firm operates in two divisions: medical and safety. The medical division contributes the majority of revenue. It sells anesthesia workstations, ventilators for intensive care, patient monitoring solutions, and neonatal care equipment to hospitals. The safety division sells respiratory protection equipment, stationary and mobile gas detection systems, professional diving systems, and alcohol and drug testing devices for emergency response, law and regulatory enforcement, and industrial customers. Draegerwerk generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Draegerwerk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Draegerwerk (DGWPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Draegerwerk (OTCPK: DGWPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Draegerwerk's (DGWPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Draegerwerk.

Q

What is the target price for Draegerwerk (DGWPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Draegerwerk

Q

Current Stock Price for Draegerwerk (DGWPF)?

A

The stock price for Draegerwerk (OTCPK: DGWPF) is $57 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:27:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Draegerwerk (DGWPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Draegerwerk.

Q

When is Draegerwerk (OTCPK:DGWPF) reporting earnings?

A

Draegerwerk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Draegerwerk (DGWPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Draegerwerk.

Q

What sector and industry does Draegerwerk (DGWPF) operate in?

A

Draegerwerk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.