Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
2K/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
DGTL Holdings Inc is disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by artificial intelligence. The company engaged in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level software-as-a-service companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures, including investment, mergers, and acquisitions, earnouts and licensing structures.

DGTL Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DGTL Holdings (DGTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DGTL Holdings (OTCQB: DGTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DGTL Holdings's (DGTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DGTL Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for DGTL Holdings (DGTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DGTL Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for DGTL Holdings (DGTHF)?

A

The stock price for DGTL Holdings (OTCQB: DGTHF) is $0.1252 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does DGTL Holdings (DGTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DGTL Holdings.

Q

When is DGTL Holdings (OTCQB:DGTHF) reporting earnings?

A

DGTL Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DGTL Holdings (DGTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DGTL Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does DGTL Holdings (DGTHF) operate in?

A

DGTL Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.