QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Digital Core REIT is a pure-play data centre Singapore REIT.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Digital Core Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Core (DGTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Core (OTC: DGTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Core's (DGTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digital Core.

Q

What is the target price for Digital Core (DGTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digital Core

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Core (DGTCF)?

A

The stock price for Digital Core (OTC: DGTCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Digital Core (DGTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Core.

Q

When is Digital Core (OTC:DGTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Core does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digital Core (DGTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Core.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Core (DGTCF) operate in?

A

Digital Core is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.