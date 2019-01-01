QQQ
Range
0.83 - 0.84
Vol / Avg.
3K/103K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.84
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
De Grey Mining Ltd is a Western Australian based mining company which centers on the exploration of base and precious metals. The company's primary focus lies in the Pilbara region on the Mallina Gold Project, which has been found to be prospective for gold mineralisation. Geographically, it only operates in Australasia.


De Grey Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy De Grey Mining (DGMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of De Grey Mining (OTCPK: DGMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are De Grey Mining's (DGMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for De Grey Mining.

Q

What is the target price for De Grey Mining (DGMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for De Grey Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for De Grey Mining (DGMLF)?

A

The stock price for De Grey Mining (OTCPK: DGMLF) is $0.8313 last updated Today at 2:42:44 PM.

Q

Does De Grey Mining (DGMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for De Grey Mining.

Q

When is De Grey Mining (OTCPK:DGMLF) reporting earnings?

A

De Grey Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is De Grey Mining (DGMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for De Grey Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does De Grey Mining (DGMLF) operate in?

A

De Grey Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.