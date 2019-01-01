D7 Enterprises Inc is engaged in hemp-related products and digital service technologies. The digital services include the back up of legacy data from old archival equipment. The system solution takes the old data off the tape drives and converts it to today's technology. Its solutions include tape backup, emulation systems, and even hardware replacement to the cloud. It has also grown a harvest of hemp seed. The company will be taking the final biomass produced and process into industry-standard distillate or isolate that can then be put into the companies line of consumer and industrial products. These include creams, lotions, and tincture of CBD and CBG for pain.