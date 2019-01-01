QQQ
Digital X Ltd is an Australian based company. It offers blockchain consulting and development services as well as asset management services. Its operating segment includes Blockchain consulting and development; Asset Management; and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Blockchain consulting and development segment. The Blockchain consulting and development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, solution design, and development to businesses by utilizing distributed ledger solutions and blockchain technologies.

Digital X Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital X (DGGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital X (OTCQB: DGGXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Digital X's (DGGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digital X.

Q

What is the target price for Digital X (DGGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digital X

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital X (DGGXF)?

A

The stock price for Digital X (OTCQB: DGGXF) is $0.049 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:31:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Digital X (DGGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital X.

Q

When is Digital X (OTCQB:DGGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Digital X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digital X (DGGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital X.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital X (DGGXF) operate in?

A

Digital X is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.