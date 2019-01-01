QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Dewey Electronics Corp designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. The company has diversified its customer base for power products and non-power products. Its power products comprise man-portable generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units. The firm's non-power products offering includes rotameters, sea valves, hull liners, and transmitter.

Dewey Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dewey Electronics (DEWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dewey Electronics (OTCEM: DEWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dewey Electronics's (DEWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dewey Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Dewey Electronics (DEWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dewey Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Dewey Electronics (DEWY)?

A

The stock price for Dewey Electronics (OTCEM: DEWY) is $3.2 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:06:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dewey Electronics (DEWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dewey Electronics.

Q

When is Dewey Electronics (OTCEM:DEWY) reporting earnings?

A

Dewey Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dewey Electronics (DEWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dewey Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Dewey Electronics (DEWY) operate in?

A

Dewey Electronics is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.