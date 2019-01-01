QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
DevMar Equities Inc acquires, develops and operates high rise, multi-family/mixed-use and hospitality properties with a focus on Florida.

DevMar Equities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DevMar Equities (DEVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DevMar Equities (OTCPK: DEVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DevMar Equities's (DEVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DevMar Equities.

Q

What is the target price for DevMar Equities (DEVM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DevMar Equities

Q

Current Stock Price for DevMar Equities (DEVM)?

A

The stock price for DevMar Equities (OTCPK: DEVM) is $0.023 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DevMar Equities (DEVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DevMar Equities.

Q

When is DevMar Equities (OTCPK:DEVM) reporting earnings?

A

DevMar Equities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DevMar Equities (DEVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DevMar Equities.

Q

What sector and industry does DevMar Equities (DEVM) operate in?

A

DevMar Equities is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.