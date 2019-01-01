QQQ
Deterra Royalties was spun out from Iluka Resources in October 2020 with Iluka retaining a 20% interest. Its only material income generating asset is a royalty covering iron ore produced from the Mining Area C royalty area, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The royalty area includes the North Flank mine, producing approximately 60 million tonnes of iron ore a year, and the South Flank mine, which produced first ore in 2021 and when fully ramped up is expected to add a further 85 million tonnes a year by 2023.

Deterra Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deterra Royalties (DETRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deterra Royalties (OTCPK: DETRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deterra Royalties's (DETRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deterra Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Deterra Royalties (DETRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deterra Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Deterra Royalties (DETRF)?

A

The stock price for Deterra Royalties (OTCPK: DETRF) is $3.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:16:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deterra Royalties (DETRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deterra Royalties.

Q

When is Deterra Royalties (OTCPK:DETRF) reporting earnings?

A

Deterra Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deterra Royalties (DETRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deterra Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Deterra Royalties (DETRF) operate in?

A

Deterra Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.