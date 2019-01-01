Deterra Royalties was spun out from Iluka Resources in October 2020 with Iluka retaining a 20% interest. Its only material income generating asset is a royalty covering iron ore produced from the Mining Area C royalty area, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The royalty area includes the North Flank mine, producing approximately 60 million tonnes of iron ore a year, and the South Flank mine, which produced first ore in 2021 and when fully ramped up is expected to add a further 85 million tonnes a year by 2023.