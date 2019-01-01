QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/100.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
254M
Outstanding
Decade Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. The company holds numerous properties such as Silver Crown, Red Cliff, Goat/Surprise Creek, Bow #1, Treasure Mountain, Red Cliff Extension, Cressy property, Terrace property, Del Norte property, and Lord Nelson property. Its properties and projects are located in the Golden Triangle area of northern British Columbia.

Decade Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decade Resources (DECXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decade Resources (OTCPK: DECXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Decade Resources's (DECXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Decade Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Decade Resources (DECXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Decade Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Decade Resources (DECXF)?

A

The stock price for Decade Resources (OTCPK: DECXF) is $0.0288 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Decade Resources (DECXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decade Resources.

Q

When is Decade Resources (OTCPK:DECXF) reporting earnings?

A

Decade Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Decade Resources (DECXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decade Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Decade Resources (DECXF) operate in?

A

Decade Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.