Range
5.5 - 5.5
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.46 - 6.11
Mkt Cap
243M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.5
P/E
-
Shares
44.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dividend Growth Split Corp is a Canada based mutual fund corporation. It invests in an equal-weighted portfolio comprised of large-capitalization Canadian equities that have a high dividend growth rate. The investment objective of the company is to provide holders of preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to their holders, and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for growth in net asset value per Class A share.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dividend Gwth Split Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dividend Gwth Split (OTCPK: DDWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dividend Gwth Split's (DDWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dividend Gwth Split.

Q

What is the target price for Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dividend Gwth Split

Q

Current Stock Price for Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF)?

A

The stock price for Dividend Gwth Split (OTCPK: DDWWF) is $5.5 last updated Today at 2:31:10 PM.

Q

Does Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dividend Gwth Split.

Q

When is Dividend Gwth Split (OTCPK:DDWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Dividend Gwth Split does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dividend Gwth Split.

Q

What sector and industry does Dividend Gwth Split (DDWWF) operate in?

A

Dividend Gwth Split is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.