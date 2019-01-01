Dividend Growth Split Corp is a Canada based mutual fund corporation. It invests in an equal-weighted portfolio comprised of large-capitalization Canadian equities that have a high dividend growth rate. The investment objective of the company is to provide holders of preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to their holders, and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for growth in net asset value per Class A share.