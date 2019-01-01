|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dillard's Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Dillard's Capital Trust I.
There is no analysis for Dillard's Capital Trust I
The stock price for Dillard's Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is $26.0501 last updated Today at 5:37:48 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2018.
Dillard's Capital Trust I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Dillard's Capital Trust I.
Dillard's Capital Trust I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.