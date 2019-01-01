QQQ
Dillard's Capital Trust I is a finance company. The Company invest in department store.

Dillard's Capital Trust I Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dillard's Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dillard's Capital Trust I's (DDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dillard's Capital Trust I.

Q

What is the target price for Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dillard's Capital Trust I

Q

Current Stock Price for Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT)?

A

The stock price for Dillard's Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is $26.0501 last updated Today at 5:37:48 PM.

Q

Does Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2018.

Q

When is Dillard's Capital Trust I (NYSE:DDT) reporting earnings?

A

Dillard's Capital Trust I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dillard's Capital Trust I.

Q

What sector and industry does Dillard's Capital Trust I (DDT) operate in?

A

Dillard's Capital Trust I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.