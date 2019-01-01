DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting DDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and DoubleDown Interactive initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DoubleDown Interactive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DoubleDown Interactive was filed on September 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) is trading at is $11.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
