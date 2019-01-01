ñol

DIC Asset
(OTCPK:DDCCF)
13.70
00
At close: May 26
16.7493
3.0493[22.26%]
After Hours: 4:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.3 - 18.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 83.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.7K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E23.43
50d Avg. Price14.74
Div / Yield0.79/5.77%
Payout Ratio137.08
EPS0.11
Total Float-

DIC Asset (OTC:DDCCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DIC Asset reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$55.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DIC Asset using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DIC Asset Questions & Answers

Q
When is DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DIC Asset

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF)?
A

There are no earnings for DIC Asset

Q
What were DIC Asset’s (OTCPK:DDCCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DIC Asset

