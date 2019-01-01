Discovery Ltd sells multiple insurance products and provides investment management services. The company has reportable segments based on a combination of products and services which are Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and other segment which include SA insure, SA bank, SA distribution, vitality group. It serves employers for health insurance, as well as individual clients who buy health and life insurance and investment products across the UK, us, China, Singapore, and Australia.