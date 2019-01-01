QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing, and support services company operating across four divisions: LPG, Retail and Oil, Technology, and Healthcare. The company's trading activities are principally in Europe with a growing presence in the United States and Asia.

DCC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DCC (DCCPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DCC (OTCPK: DCCPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DCC's (DCCPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DCC.

Q

What is the target price for DCC (DCCPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DCC

Q

Current Stock Price for DCC (DCCPY)?

A

The stock price for DCC (OTCPK: DCCPY) is $41.5 last updated Wed Sep 16 2020 14:08:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DCC (DCCPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 17, 2010.

Q

When is DCC (OTCPK:DCCPY) reporting earnings?

A

DCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DCC (DCCPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DCC.

Q

What sector and industry does DCC (DCCPY) operate in?

A

DCC is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.