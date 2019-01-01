FIBRA Macquarie is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of real estate properties in Mexico. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of industrial, retail, and office space. Industrial buildings represent the vast majority of FIBRA Macquarie's total number of properties, total square footage, and total revenue. Most of these industrial locations are used as manufacturing facilities and are located in Northern Mexico. FIBRA Macquarie derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The company's major customers are automotive, electronics, and consumer products, manufacturers, and others.