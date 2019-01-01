QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.22 - 1.22
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/6.7K
Div / Yield
0.09/7.63%
52 Wk
1.07 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
928.8M
Payout Ratio
132.87
Open
1.22
P/E
17.14
EPS
1.87
Shares
761.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FIBRA Macquarie is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of real estate properties in Mexico. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of industrial, retail, and office space. Industrial buildings represent the vast majority of FIBRA Macquarie's total number of properties, total square footage, and total revenue. Most of these industrial locations are used as manufacturing facilities and are located in Northern Mexico. FIBRA Macquarie derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The company's major customers are automotive, electronics, and consumer products, manufacturers, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FIBRA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIBRA (DBMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIBRA (OTC: DBMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIBRA's (DBMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FIBRA.

Q

What is the target price for FIBRA (DBMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FIBRA

Q

Current Stock Price for FIBRA (DBMBF)?

A

The stock price for FIBRA (OTC: DBMBF) is $1.22 last updated Today at 5:55:39 PM.

Q

Does FIBRA (DBMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FIBRA.

Q

When is FIBRA (OTC:DBMBF) reporting earnings?

A

FIBRA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FIBRA (DBMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIBRA.

Q

What sector and industry does FIBRA (DBMBF) operate in?

A

FIBRA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.