Range
0.25 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
32K/70.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
38.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
152.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Doubleview Gold Corp is a Canadian resource exploration and development company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. Its project includes Mount Milligan North Property located in northwest Prince George, British Columbia; Hat Property located in the Telegraph Creek, British Columbia; the Red Springs Project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia. It acquires precious and base metal exploration projects in North America but mainly in British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

Doubleview Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Doubleview Gold (DBLVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Doubleview Gold (OTCQB: DBLVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Doubleview Gold's (DBLVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Doubleview Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Doubleview Gold (DBLVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Doubleview Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Doubleview Gold (DBLVF)?

A

The stock price for Doubleview Gold (OTCQB: DBLVF) is $0.252 last updated Today at 5:29:27 PM.

Q

Does Doubleview Gold (DBLVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doubleview Gold.

Q

When is Doubleview Gold (OTCQB:DBLVF) reporting earnings?

A

Doubleview Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Doubleview Gold (DBLVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Doubleview Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Doubleview Gold (DBLVF) operate in?

A

Doubleview Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.