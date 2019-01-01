QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Panex Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company in Africa. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company is an exploration stage company. Its exploration program will be designed to explore for commercially viable deposits of base and precious minerals such as gold, silver, lead, barium, mercury, copper and zinc minerals.

Panex Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Panex Resources (DBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panex Resources (OTCEM: DBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Panex Resources's (DBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panex Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Panex Resources (DBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panex Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Panex Resources (DBGF)?

A

The stock price for Panex Resources (OTCEM: DBGF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:58:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panex Resources (DBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panex Resources.

Q

When is Panex Resources (OTCEM:DBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Panex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panex Resources (DBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Panex Resources (DBGF) operate in?

A

Panex Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.