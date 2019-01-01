QQQ
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp is a diversified real estate investment trust which invests in real estate properties. Its core assets are logistics properties, residential properties, retail properties, and hotels. It invests mainly in three metropolitan areas the greater Tokyo area, the greater Nagoya area and the greater Osaka area. The firm's portfolio consists of assets with various risk-return profiles. It generates revenue from rental activity on a straight-line accrual basis over the life of each lease contract. The company operates only in Japan.

Daiwa House REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiwa House REIT (OTCPK: DAWUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daiwa House REIT's (DAWUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiwa House REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiwa House REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF)?

A

The stock price for Daiwa House REIT (OTCPK: DAWUF) is $

Q

Does Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa House REIT.

Q

When is Daiwa House REIT (OTCPK:DAWUF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiwa House REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiwa House REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiwa House REIT (DAWUF) operate in?

A

Daiwa House REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.