Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp is a diversified real estate investment trust which invests in real estate properties. Its core assets are logistics properties, residential properties, retail properties, and hotels. It invests mainly in three metropolitan areas the greater Tokyo area, the greater Nagoya area and the greater Osaka area. The firm's portfolio consists of assets with various risk-return profiles. It generates revenue from rental activity on a straight-line accrual basis over the life of each lease contract. The company operates only in Japan.