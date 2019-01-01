Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was reported by BMO Capital on September 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting DALXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -67.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was provided by BMO Capital, and Spartan Delta initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Spartan Delta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Spartan Delta was filed on September 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Spartan Delta (DALXF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Spartan Delta (DALXF) is trading at is $12.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
