Spartan Delta
(OTCPK:DALXF)
12.43
-0.22[-1.74%]
At close: Jun 8
Day High/Low12.33 - 12.72
52 Week High/Low3.05 - 12.77
Open / Close12.57 / 12.43
Float / Outstanding- / 155M
Vol / Avg.41.2K / 28.2K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E7.32
50d Avg. Price9.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Spartan Delta

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Spartan Delta Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Spartan Delta (DALXF)?
A

The latest price target for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was reported by BMO Capital on September 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting DALXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -67.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Spartan Delta (DALXF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was provided by BMO Capital, and Spartan Delta initiated their market perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Spartan Delta (DALXF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Spartan Delta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Spartan Delta was filed on September 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 14, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Spartan Delta (DALXF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Spartan Delta (DALXF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Spartan Delta (DALXF) is trading at is $12.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

