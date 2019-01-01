Daido Steel (OTC:DAIDF), Quotes and News Summary

Daido Steel Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through three segments. The special steel segment produces and distributes specialty steel for automotive parts, industrial machinery parts, electrical machinery parts, construction, and tool steel. The high-performance materials and magnetic materials segment produces and sells stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, electrical and electronic parts, magnetic material products, alloy powder, titanium products, and welding wire. The parts for automobile and industrial equipment segment is engaged in forging and casting for parts for automobiles, industrial machines, chemical equipment, and oil drilling rigs. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.