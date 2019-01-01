Daido Steel (OTC:DAIDF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Daido Steel Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through three segments. The special steel segment produces and distributes specialty steel for automotive parts, industrial machinery parts, electrical machinery parts, construction, and tool steel. The high-performance materials and magnetic materials segment produces and sells stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, electrical and electronic parts, magnetic material products, alloy powder, titanium products, and welding wire. The parts for automobile and industrial equipment segment is engaged in forging and casting for parts for automobiles, industrial machines, chemical equipment, and oil drilling rigs. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.
Daido Steel Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Daido Steel (DAIDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Daido Steel (OTCPK: DAIDF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Daido Steel's (DAIDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Daido Steel.

Q
What is the target price for Daido Steel (DAIDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Daido Steel

Q
Current Stock Price for Daido Steel (DAIDF)?
A

The stock price for Daido Steel (OTCPK: DAIDF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Daido Steel (DAIDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daido Steel.

Q
When is Daido Steel (OTCPK:DAIDF) reporting earnings?
A

Daido Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Daido Steel (DAIDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Daido Steel.

Q
What sector and industry does Daido Steel (DAIDF) operate in?
A

Daido Steel is in the Basic Materials sector and Steel industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.