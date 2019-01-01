QQQ
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in six segments: Personal banking, Commercial banking, Treasury activities, Overseas banking, Insurance business, and Others. The Personal Banking segment deals in deposits from individual customers, the extension of residential mortgage lending, personal loans, insurance, and investment services. The commercial banking segment provides similar services to institutional customers and organizations. The Treasury segment provides foreign exchange services and centralized cash management for deposit-taking & lending, interest rate risk management, management of investment in securities, and the overall funding. Overseas banking businesses include personal banking, commercial banking business activities.

Dah Sing Financial Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTCPK: DAHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dah Sing Financial Hldgs's (DAHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF)?

A

The stock price for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTCPK: DAHSF) is $3.7 last updated Tue Nov 26 2019 19:41:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs.

Q

When is Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTCPK:DAHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Dah Sing Financial Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dah Sing Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (DAHSF) operate in?

A

Dah Sing Financial Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.