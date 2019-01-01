Osaka Soda Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engages in the production and sale of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and resin products. It operates through the following divisions: The Basic Chemicals divisions that include Caustic Soda, allyl chloride, and epichlorohydrin products. The Functional Chemicals divisions produce and sell pharmaceuticals and intermediates including allyl ethers, epichlorohydrin rubber, diallyl phthalate (DAP) resins, silica gel for liquid chromatography and electrodes. The Housing Facilities divisions handle the production and marketing of DAP processed materials and products related to housing.