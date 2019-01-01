QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Osaka Soda Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engages in the production and sale of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and resin products. It operates through the following divisions: The Basic Chemicals divisions that include Caustic Soda, allyl chloride, and epichlorohydrin products. The Functional Chemicals divisions produce and sell pharmaceuticals and intermediates including allyl ethers, epichlorohydrin rubber, diallyl phthalate (DAP) resins, silica gel for liquid chromatography and electrodes. The Housing Facilities divisions handle the production and marketing of DAP processed materials and products related to housing.

Osaka Soda Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Osaka Soda Co (DACLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osaka Soda Co (OTCEM: DACLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osaka Soda Co's (DACLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osaka Soda Co.

Q

What is the target price for Osaka Soda Co (DACLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osaka Soda Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Osaka Soda Co (DACLF)?

A

The stock price for Osaka Soda Co (OTCEM: DACLF) is $

Q

Does Osaka Soda Co (DACLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osaka Soda Co.

Q

When is Osaka Soda Co (OTCEM:DACLF) reporting earnings?

A

Osaka Soda Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osaka Soda Co (DACLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osaka Soda Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Osaka Soda Co (DACLF) operate in?

A

Osaka Soda Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.