QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens National Corp provides banking services. The company provides all necessary banking services and products to its customers. Its deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are the residential mortgage, commercial, and installment loans. Substantially all loans are secured by specific items of collateral including business assets, consumer assets, and commercial and residential real estate. Commercial loans are expected to be repaid from cash flow from operations of businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citizens National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens National (CZNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens National (OTCPK: CZNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens National's (CZNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens National.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens National (CZNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens National

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens National (CZNL)?

A

The stock price for Citizens National (OTCPK: CZNL) is $65 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens National (CZNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Citizens National (OTCPK:CZNL) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens National (CZNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens National.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens National (CZNL) operate in?

A

Citizens National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.