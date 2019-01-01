|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Citizens Bancshares (OTCPK: CZBS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Citizens Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Citizens Bancshares
The stock price for Citizens Bancshares (OTCPK: CZBS) is $11.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:16:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2019.
Citizens Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Citizens Bancshares.
Citizens Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.