There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens Bancorp is engaged in providing community banking services. It offers a wide variety of deposit products, commercial, residential and consumer loans and other traditional banking products and services that are designed to meet the needs of small and middle market businesses and individuals.

Citizens Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Bancorp (CZBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK: CZBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Bancorp's (CZBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Bancorp (CZBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Bancorp (CZBC)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK: CZBC) is $16.35 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:16:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Bancorp (CZBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2012.

Q

When is Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK:CZBC) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Bancorp (CZBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Bancorp (CZBC) operate in?

A

Citizens Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.