Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) technology for potential human therapeutic use, which has branded Cymerus.

Cynata Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cynata Therapeutics (OTCGM: CYYNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cynata Therapeutics's (CYYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cynata Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cynata Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF)?

A

The stock price for Cynata Therapeutics (OTCGM: CYYNF) is $0.3 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 19:04:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cynata Therapeutics.

Q

When is Cynata Therapeutics (OTCGM:CYYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Cynata Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cynata Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF) operate in?

A

Cynata Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.