Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.81 - 6.75
Mkt Cap
675.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
215.1M
Outstanding
Cyberdyne Inc is a Japanese based company engaged in the research and development of medical welfare equipment and systems. It offers equipment and systems for rehabilitation support, body function support for elderly and disabled people, rescue support in disaster sites, entertainments, and heavy labor support in factories. Its products include Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) for the lower limb, single joint, lumbar, Table Interface and Cleaning Robots. In addition, it also offers services in respect to medical service and non-medical service which includes HAL therapy under medical service, and Hal fit and Robo care service under non-medical service.

Analyst Ratings

Cyberdyne Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyberdyne (CYBQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyberdyne (OTCPK: CYBQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyberdyne's (CYBQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyberdyne.

Q

What is the target price for Cyberdyne (CYBQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyberdyne

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyberdyne (CYBQF)?

A

The stock price for Cyberdyne (OTCPK: CYBQF) is $3.14 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cyberdyne (CYBQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyberdyne.

Q

When is Cyberdyne (OTCPK:CYBQF) reporting earnings?

A

Cyberdyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyberdyne (CYBQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyberdyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyberdyne (CYBQF) operate in?

A

Cyberdyne is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.