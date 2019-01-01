Cyberdyne Inc is a Japanese based company engaged in the research and development of medical welfare equipment and systems. It offers equipment and systems for rehabilitation support, body function support for elderly and disabled people, rescue support in disaster sites, entertainments, and heavy labor support in factories. Its products include Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) for the lower limb, single joint, lumbar, Table Interface and Cleaning Robots. In addition, it also offers services in respect to medical service and non-medical service which includes HAL therapy under medical service, and Hal fit and Robo care service under non-medical service.