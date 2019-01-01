CyberAgent Inc is a Japanese integrated web company that focuses on Internet advertising, media, and gaming businesses. The largest business segment, Internet advertising, sells Internet ads to advertisers via smartphone and computer channels and is one of the largest Internet advertising players in Japan. Its media business focuses on Ameba, a popular blogging and social networking site that was launched in 2009 as well as digital efforts such as AmebaTV, a live broadcasting and Internet TV platform. The company's gaming segment offers several major smartphone games as well as specializing in game production and development through its subsidiaries.