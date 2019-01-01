|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SmartCentres REIT.
There is no analysis for SmartCentres REIT
The stock price for SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) is $24.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.
SmartCentres REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SmartCentres REIT.
SmartCentres REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.