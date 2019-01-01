QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3.3K
Div / Yield
1.45/5.86%
52 Wk
19.64 - 27.86
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
38.03
Open
-
P/E
6.5
EPS
0.88
Shares
170.2M
Outstanding
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian open-ended mutual fund trust. The company principally generates revenue from property leasing operations. Smart REIT comprises two groups of properties: retail and mixed-use. The retail group operates through the "SmartCentres" brand, and tenants include supermarkets, fitness centres, restaurants, and clothing and accessory stores. The mixed-use group operates through the "SmartUrban" brand and consists of office and residential developments in urban areas.

SmartCentres REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmartCentres REIT's (CWYUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SmartCentres REIT.

Q

What is the target price for SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SmartCentres REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF)?

A

The stock price for SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) is $24.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is SmartCentres REIT (OTC:CWYUF) reporting earnings?

A

SmartCentres REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartCentres REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartCentres REIT (CWYUF) operate in?

A

SmartCentres REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.