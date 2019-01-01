SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian open-ended mutual fund trust. The company principally generates revenue from property leasing operations. Smart REIT comprises two groups of properties: retail and mixed-use. The retail group operates through the "SmartCentres" brand, and tenants include supermarkets, fitness centres, restaurants, and clothing and accessory stores. The mixed-use group operates through the "SmartUrban" brand and consists of office and residential developments in urban areas.