QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.18 - 6.19
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/9.4K
Div / Yield
0.45/7.28%
52 Wk
0 - 8.61
Mkt Cap
535.7M
Payout Ratio
35.56
Open
6.18
P/E
5.81
EPS
0.09
Shares
86.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:30AM
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd, formerly CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. It primarily serves new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets, as well as provides its building products to dealer/lumberyard and home improvement centers. The portfolio of the firm consists of engineered wood products, fasteners, insulation, outdoor living products, and others. Its operating segments are Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The majority of the revenue is generated from the building materials distribution segment. Geographical it operates in the region of Canada and the Western United States of which Canada regions account for larger revenue share.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Doman Building Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Doman Building Materials (CWXZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Doman Building Materials (OTCPK: CWXZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Doman Building Materials's (CWXZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Doman Building Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Doman Building Materials (CWXZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Doman Building Materials (OTCPK: CWXZF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CWXZF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Doman Building Materials (CWXZF)?

A

The stock price for Doman Building Materials (OTCPK: CWXZF) is $6.1799 last updated Today at 5:21:20 PM.

Q

Does Doman Building Materials (CWXZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doman Building Materials.

Q

When is Doman Building Materials (OTCPK:CWXZF) reporting earnings?

A

Doman Building Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Doman Building Materials (CWXZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Doman Building Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Doman Building Materials (CWXZF) operate in?

A

Doman Building Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.