Doman Building Materials Group Ltd, formerly CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. It primarily serves new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets, as well as provides its building products to dealer/lumberyard and home improvement centers. The portfolio of the firm consists of engineered wood products, fasteners, insulation, outdoor living products, and others. Its operating segments are Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The majority of the revenue is generated from the building materials distribution segment. Geographical it operates in the region of Canada and the Western United States of which Canada regions account for larger revenue share.