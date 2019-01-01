Crown Point Energy Inc is a Calgary-based junior international oil and gas company with producing assets and an opportunity base in three producing basins in Argentina: the Austral basin in the Province of Tierra del Fuego and the Neuquen and Cuyo basins, in the Province of Mendoza. The company's Cerro de Los Leones assets in the Neuquen Basin are being explored for both conventional and non-conventional oil and gas opportunities.