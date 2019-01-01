QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.82/3.35%
52 Wk
22.25 - 29.25
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
18.66
Open
-
P/E
6.25
EPS
5.56
Shares
340.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Castellum is a general real estate company. The company operates through its real estate rental segment that develops and rents properties in Sweden and Denmark. Castellum focuses on office, retail, industrial, and residential properties while also providing management services. The company invests in new construction, extensions, reconstructions, and acquisitions. Castellum's operational strategy is focused on cash flow growth and low financial risk, while its portfolio development is geared toward increasing density and quality.

Castellum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castellum (CWQXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castellum (OTCPK: CWQXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castellum's (CWQXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castellum.

Q

What is the target price for Castellum (CWQXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castellum

Q

Current Stock Price for Castellum (CWQXF)?

A

The stock price for Castellum (OTCPK: CWQXF) is $24.44 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:04:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Castellum (CWQXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castellum.

Q

When is Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) reporting earnings?

A

Castellum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Castellum (CWQXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castellum.

Q

What sector and industry does Castellum (CWQXF) operate in?

A

Castellum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.