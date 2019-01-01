Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. Canadian Western Trust is engaged in retirement, trustee, and custodial solutions for financial advisors, corporations, and individuals. The company receives maximum revenue from interest income.